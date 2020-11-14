Clean card upon return puts Tiger Woods in the mix entering Masters 'weekend'

AUGUSTA, Ga. – It wasn’t the finish to his second round that Tiger Woods would have wanted but his second-round 71 was enough to keep him within shouting distance of the lead at the Masters.

Woods is tied for 17th place at 5 under par and four strokes off the lead after finishing his weather-delayed second round early Saturday.

“It was a quick turnaround last night and then get up this morning and a little bit cooler, the ball is not flying as far,” he said. “It was playing a little bit different and they definitely got the greens a lot faster than they were yesterday.”

Woods began his day at 7:30 a.m. ET on the 11th hole. He made a nice up-and-down for par there and birdied the par-5 15th . He played those eight holes in 1 under.

The highlight of Woods’ morning was actually a shot hit by another player. At the par-4 14th hole, Shane Lowry’s approach landed short and left of the green leaving a difficult 19-yard chip over a mound, which he he executed perfectly and rolled into the hole for an unlikely birdie.

“I told [Woods] walking to the tee that’s the second-best chip I’ve ever seen here,” Lowry laughed.

Woods famously chipped in on the 16th hole on his way to victory at the 2005 Masters.