A closer look at who's teeing it up at 2023 U.S. Open final qualifying

Golf's Longest Day is nearly upon us.

On Monday, June 5, players around North America will compete for the chance to punch their tickets to the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Golf Channel will be covering Golf's Longest Day with live updates and reports throughout the day from every site. Field sizes are subject to change and the available spots will be announced on Monday.

Here's a look at some notable players at each of the nine sites for U.S. Open final qualifying:

Lambton Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

PGA Tour players include Ryan Armour, Harry Hall, Harry Higgs, Maverick McNealy and Richy Werenski.

Ludvig Aberg: The Texas Tech senior is No. 1 in the world amateur rankings and just earned his PGA Tour card by topping the PGA Tour University standings.

Hillcrest Country Club, Los Angeles, California

Dylan Block: The 18-year-old son of Michael Block, Dylan intends to soon turn pro and has reached 197 mph ball speed (Cameron Champ leads the Tour this season in average ball speed at 190.69).

Pine Tree Golf Club, Boynton Beach, Florida

Cameron Kuchar: The 15-year-old son of PGA Tour professional Matt Kuchar. Advanced through an 18-hole local qualifier in Wellington, Florida.

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Georgia

Bill Haas: Six-time PGA Tour winner and 2011 FedExCup champion.

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Maryland

Joseph Bramlett: Has played six full seasons on PGA Tour with five top-10s, including three this season. Was the youngest player at the time to qualify for the U.S. Amateur when he competed at age 14 in 2002. He was sidelined for two years due to lateral spine dysfunction but returned to golf in 2018.

Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses) Summit, N.J.

Raymond Floyd Jr: The 48-year-old son of four-time major champion Raymond Floyd. Raymond Jr. currently works for an equity trading firm.

Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, North Carolina

Chesson Hadley: The 2014 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year when he won the Puerto Rico Open and a four-time Korn Ferry Tour champion.

Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

Cameron Champ: Long-hitting, three-time Tour winner and member of the 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team.

Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio

PGA Tour players include Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler, Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Scott Piercy, Sam Stevens and Brian Stuard.

Ryan Brehm: Won the 2022 Puerto Rico Open playing on the final week of a medical exemption. Has no top-10s on Tour since then.

Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Lakewood, Washington