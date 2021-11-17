CME Group again bumps up purse, first-place prize for LPGA finale

NAPLES, Fla. – The largest purse is women's professional golf is getting bigger.

The LPGA and CME Group announced Wednesday that the purse for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will increase by $2 million next year. The $7 million purse will include a $2 million first-place prize.

Moving forward, all players who compete in the 60-player finale will receive at least $40,000.

“We could not be more grateful to CME Group, under the bold and visionary leadership of Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy, for helping provide the best female golfers in the world with the opportunity to live their dreams,” said LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. “The Race to the CME Globe and the CME Group Tour Championship have transformed the LPGA since their inception in 2014. Today’s announcement is another example of CME’s continued pioneering support of the LPGA and their commitment to leveling the playing field for female golfers, and female athletes in general, from around the globe."

The LPGA changed its season-ending format in 2019, reducing the field size for the CME by 12 players and resetting points for the top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe so that the winner at Tiburon Golf Club also wins what is now a $2 million haul.

Before the announcement, the U.S. Women's Open was set to have the largest purse on the LPGA. The purse for that championship will increase to $5.8 million next year.

“CME Group is proud to support women in business and women in sports,” said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. “We are extremely pleased to announce significant enhancements to the CME Group Tour Championship that will further reward these world-class golfers while also creating more equity within the sport. We are impressed with the leadership Commissioner Marcoux Samaan has demonstrated and are thrilled to help elevate women’s golf.”