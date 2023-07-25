College golf is coming to St. Andrews this fall

College golf is headed to the Home of Golf.

NBC Sports and St. Andrews Links Trust announced Tuesday the debut of the St. Andrews Links Collegiate this fall. The 54-hole event will take place Oct. 23-25 and feature two rounds of stroke play on St. Andrews’ Jubilee Course before a final day of medal match play on the Old Course.

Live coverage of the tournament will be on Golf Channel, Peacock and Sky Sports (in the U.K.).

Men’s and women’s teams from four programs – Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Georgetown – will compete in the inaugural event.

This will be the first college event involving U.S. schools at St. Andrews.

“We take pride in providing our student-athletes with amazing experiences that will give them lifetime memories,” UNC women’s coach Aimee Neff said. “Having the opportunity to play the course steeped with the most history is a gift.”

Added UNC men’s coach Andrew DiBitetto: “It's been a tremendous effort by NBC Sports, the Golf Channel, and the St. Andrews Links Trust to put this together.”

And Vanderbilt men’s coach Scott Limbaugh: “It will be an experience that every golfer dreams about. We are excited to showcase our skills on this historic stage and compete against some of the best college golfers in the country.”