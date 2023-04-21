×

College Golf Talk podcast: All things college golf with Golfstat's Marcus El, Golfweek's Lance Ringler

Getty Images

In this week’s episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and a less-than-100% Brentley Romine are joined by Golfstat’s Marcus El and Golfweek’s Lance Ringler for a fun and informative chat on rankings, the .500 rule, live scoring, what they’d change about college golf and more, before all four of the guys break down some conference championship results on the women’s side. Things run way too long, but they close the late-night episode with some NCAA predictions and the announcement of a new postseason tournament run by Lance.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Pod: Hitchner uses bold strategy to win Western

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Pepperdine senior Derek Hitchner joins after winning the Western Intercollegiate. Plus, Sam Bennett’s magical week and a men’s conference championships preview.
Golf Central

Sargent talks speed, turning pro, LIV rumors

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Gordon Sargent is headed to the Masters – for real – so what better time to hop on College Golf Talk and chat for an hour about the special invitation, his unreal speed numbers, turning pro and the craziest LIV rumor he's heard about himself.
College Central

Pod: Texas Tech's Aberg, East Lake Cup Preview

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine discuss their expectations for the East Lake Cup and welcome Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg.