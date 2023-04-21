College Golf Talk podcast: All things college golf with Golfstat's Marcus El, Golfweek's Lance Ringler

In this week’s episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and a less-than-100% Brentley Romine are joined by Golfstat’s Marcus El and Golfweek’s Lance Ringler for a fun and informative chat on rankings, the .500 rule, live scoring, what they’d change about college golf and more, before all four of the guys break down some conference championship results on the women’s side. Things run way too long, but they close the late-night episode with some NCAA predictions and the announcement of a new postseason tournament run by Lance.