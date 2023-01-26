It's been an incredible start to the year for Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira. The Arkansas senior won the Latin America Amateur Championship to gain entry into this year's Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship. His native Argentina won the World Cup as well.

The amateur standout joins the College Golf Talk podcast to discuss with Brentley Romine and Steve Burkowski, the major opportunities that lie ahead and the upcoming road to the NCAA's with his Razorbacks.

Speaking of the spring season, Romine and Burkowski set the stage for the men and women, as Grayhawk Golf Club awaits to crown a pair of national champions in May. Listen above or check out the video below: