On this episode of College Golf Talk presented by Velocity Global, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine reconvene after the summer break to preview the upcoming men’s and women’s seasons.

Using Brentley’s rankings as a guide, they highlight several teams and players to watch, make their NCAA title and Player of the Year picks and, in anticipation for the big Alabama-Texas football game, offer their all-time starting fives on the golf course for each school.