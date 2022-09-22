×

College Golf Talk Podcast: Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen talks winning, workouts, video games

Getty Images

On this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine welcome one of their biggest guests ever: Stanford junior Michael Thorbjornsen, who is fresh off his first college win at Olympia Fields.

Michael shares insight on his journey to the college winner’s circle, discusses how his friendship with Rose Zhang has helped him and then things get a little off the rails with talk about workouts, video games and what it’s like being the “Son of a Thunderbear.”

Burko and Brentley then wrap up other takeaways from Olympia Fields, including the level of concern for a few top teams.

More articles like this
College Central

NCAA pod: Wake's Lewellen talks Annika win

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

On this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine welcome Wake Forest women’s coach Kim Lewellen after a huge win at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate.
College Central

Podcast: Women's regional recaps; Men's picks

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine dive into an exciting three days of women’s regional action, from a playoff in Stanford to a thrilling rally in Stillwater.

Chris Gotterup
College Central

Podcast: Men's regionals preview; women's picks

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine preview each of the six NCAA men’s regionals and pick the teams to advance out of next week’s women’s regionals.