College Golf Talk Podcast: Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen talks winning, workouts, video games

On this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine welcome one of their biggest guests ever: Stanford junior Michael Thorbjornsen, who is fresh off his first college win at Olympia Fields.

Michael shares insight on his journey to the college winner’s circle, discusses how his friendship with Rose Zhang has helped him and then things get a little off the rails with talk about workouts, video games and what it’s like being the “Son of a Thunderbear.”

Burko and Brentley then wrap up other takeaways from Olympia Fields, including the level of concern for a few top teams.