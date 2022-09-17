College Golf Talk: Wake women's coach Kim Lewellen talks Annika win

On this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine welcome Wake Forest women’s coach Kim Lewellen, whose team is less than 24 hours removed from a huge win at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. They talk the reemergence of Lauren Walsh, the return of Emilia Migliaccio and how the Demon Deacons finally plan to solve the Grayhawk puzzle. Then Burko and Brentley go over some other results, including yet another near-59, before finishing with a discussion on all-time teams for Oregon and BYU, who meet on the football field this Saturday.