×

College Golf Talk: Wake women's coach Kim Lewellen talks Annika win

Getty Images

On this episode of College Golf Talk, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine welcome Wake Forest women’s coach Kim Lewellen, whose team is less than 24 hours removed from a huge win at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. They talk the reemergence of Lauren Walsh, the return of Emilia Migliaccio and how the Demon Deacons finally plan to solve the Grayhawk puzzle. Then Burko and Brentley go over some other results, including yet another near-59, before finishing with a discussion on all-time teams for Oregon and BYU, who meet on the football field this Saturday.

More articles like this
College Central

Podcast: Women's regional recaps; Men's picks

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine dive into an exciting three days of women’s regional action, from a playoff in Stanford to a thrilling rally in Stillwater.

Chris Gotterup
College Central

Podcast: Men's regionals preview; women's picks

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine preview each of the six NCAA men’s regionals and pick the teams to advance out of next week’s women’s regionals.