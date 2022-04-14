College stars Cole Hammer, Michael Brennan part of Brady Brand golf collection unveiling

As Tom Brady prepares for a return to the gridiron, the legendary NFL quarterback is breaking into the golf apparel space.

And in doing so, he’s enlisted the help of two of college golf’s best players.

Texas senior Cole Hammer and Wake Forest sophomore Michael Brennan are featured in a new campaign unveiling Brady’s upcoming golf collection, the first sport-specific category for the brand, which becomes available April 19. Hammer and Brennan recently took part in a shoot in Los Angeles, which included a promotional video that was provided early to GolfChannel.com and will be released soon.

“Everyone knows when I’m not playing football, you’ll probably find me on the links, so developing this golf collection was something very near and dear to me,” Brady, co-founder of his namesake brand, said via email. “We’ve created the golf collection I’ve always wanted, and all in one place. From high performance polos to the perfect golf pant and shorts, and Zero Weight layers, these golf essentials perform above par and are primed for the green.

“…Partnering with young NIL athletes like Cole and Michael has been one of the most rewarding parts of the entire process, too. They’re exceptional athletes and embody the ethos on which our brand was founded.”

Per Brady, Hammer and Brennan, who are just the latest college golfers to get in on the name, image and likeness party, embody the brand’s founding principles by exceeding expectations, inspiring fearlessness, instilling resilience and promoting confidence in the pursuit of peak performance.

The pair have combined for 12 top-15 finishes, including two wins, this season, and both are ranked No. 22 or better in Golfstat. Hammer is planning on turning pro this summer while Brennan is arguably one of the top prospects in his class.

The debut collection was also designed for the next generation of player. Fourteen pieces are part of the inaugural golf line, ranging from performance polos engineered with zero hydro yarn to lightweight pants to zero weight layer pieces. All are constructed with UPF40 protection, wind and water resistance, targeted ventilation, quick dry technology and four-way stretch.

Prices range from $75 for the Structured Stretch Brady Short to $195 for the Golf Jacket in Engineered Hybrid Knit.

More information, including waitlist info, can be found at www.bradybrand.com/collections/golf.