SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Former U.S. Amateur champion Colt Knost is retiring from professional golf following a missed cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Knost, 34, is a Scottsdale resident and saved the final start of his major medical extension for his hometown event. Needing a victory to retain his PGA Tour status, he shot rounds of 70-72 that left him one shot outside the cut line. He’ll now be trading in his clubs for a microphone, having accepted a broadcasting opportunity with CBS Sports in addition to his ongoing radio show on SiriusXM.

“I just don’t want to go play that other tour (Korn Ferry Tour) anymore,” Knost told GolfChannel.com. “It’s been fun, but I’m kind of over it even though I still love playing.”

Knost compiled one of the best summers in amateur golf history in 2007, winning both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Amateur Public Links in addition to helping the U.S. to a victory in the Walker Cup. His U.S. Amateur win earned him a spot in the 2008 Masters, which he forfeited to turn pro in the fall of 2007. While he made three subsequent appearances in majors, he never qualified for the Masters as a pro.

Knost enjoyed the best season of his career in 2016, highlighted by a T-3 finish at The Players when he tied the course record with a second-round 63. But he sustained a wrist injury shortly thereafter and never regained his form, missing 13 of 18 cuts since 2018.

An emotional Knost admitted that retirement first crossed his mind when he was rehabbing from the wrist injury, sharing that in hindsight he likely returned to action too early.

“I was playing so good and then I got hurt. It was just frustrating,” Knost said. “It just sucks to end this way.”

Knost won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2008 and earned more than $4.3 million in 199 starts on the PGA Tour. While he had hoped his 199th start would last two days longer, he’s ready to close the book on a 13-year pro career.

“The game has just changed so much. Guys hit it so far, and I don’t,” Knost said. “But you know, I’m excited for what I have ahead. It’s going to be fun. But, of course, I’m going to miss playing.”