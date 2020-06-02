Commissioner Jay Monahan wants PGA Tour to be 'part of the solution' during social crisis

As the nation grapples with the death of an unarmed black man in police custody, the PGA Tour is looking to play a role in the country’s healing.

According to a memo obtained by Golf Channel, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan addressed his staff via email Monday about his organization being “part of the solution.”

The memo was also to be sent out to PGA Tour players on Tuesday, according to a source.

“This past weekend, I – like many of you, I’m sure – spent a lot of time trying to understand and process the civil unrest that has engulfed many cities across the United States, following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The hardships and injustices that have and continue to impact the African-American community are painful to watch and difficult to comprehend. And as a citizen of this country and a leader of this organization, I must admit that I’m struggling with what my role should be. But I’m not giving up.”

Monahan went on to say that he had engaged in several “emotional” conversations with colleagues and friends in the black community who showed him that “sometimes listening and making a commitment to understand are the only things you can offer, and that’s OK.”

“We might not know exactly what to do right now,” Monahan added, “but we shouldn’t be deterred. We should communicate and learn. We should talk to our family, friends and colleagues in an open and compassionate way. We should grow as individuals and as an organization. And, most importantly, we should demand better.”