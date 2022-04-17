Conference Championship Central: 2022 schedule, results for men's and women's golf

Conference championship season is upon us.

Over the next few weeks, men's and women's teams across the country will compete for not only conference bragging rights but also automatic spots in NCAA regionals. Thirty Division I men's conferences offer up AQs while 27 do so on the women's side.

Below is the schedule for AQ-eligible Division I men's and women's conference championships, along with results as each tournament finishes:

(Note: team and individual conference champions earn automatic bids into an NCAA regional.)

Women

BIG WEST

April 10-12, San Luis Obispo CC, San Luis Obispo, California

Team champion: Cal Poly*

Potential at-large teams: None

Individual champion: Kaylyn Noh, Cal Poly

Full results

*beat Hawaii in playoff

BIG SOUTH

April 13-16, The Patriot GC, Ninety-Six, South Carolina

Team champion: Campbell

Campbell Potential at-large teams: None

None Individual champion: Anna Nordfors, Campbell

Full results

SEC

April 13-17, Greystone GC, Birmingham, Alabama

ACC

April 14-17, The Reserve GC, Pawleys Island, South Carolina

COLONIAL

April 15-17, St. James Plantation, Greensboro, North Carolina

PATRIOT

April 15-17, U.S. Naval Academy GC, Annapolis, Maryland

ATLANTIC SUN

April 17-19, Kinderlou Forest GC, Valdosta, Georgia

MISSOURI VALLEY

April 17-19, Greenbriar HIlls CC, St. Louis

OHIO VALLEY

April 17-19, RTJ Golf Trail (Fighting Joe), Muscle Shoals, Alabama

SOCON

April 17-19, Dye GC at Barefoot Resort, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

SUN BELT

April 17-19, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Florida

AMERICAN

April 17-19, Pinehurst Resort (No. 6), Pinehurst, North Carolina

CONFERENCE USA

April 18-20, PGA National Resort (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

BIG SKY

April 18-20, Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona

MOUNTAIN WEST

April 18-20, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California

PAC-12

April 18-20, Eugene CC, Eugene, Oregon

SOUTHLAND

April 18-20, Panorama GC, Conroe, Texas

WAC

April 18-20, Riverhill CC, Kerrville, Texas

NORTHEAST

April 21-23, LPGA International (Jones), Daytona Beach, Florida

BIG EAST

April 21-23, Callaway Resort (Mountain View), Pine Mountain, Georgia

MAC

April 22-24, Stone Oak CC, Holland, Ohio

BIG 12

April 22-24, Houston Oaks, Hockley, Texas

BIG TEN

April 22-24, TPC River's Bend, Maineville, Ohio

IVY LEAGUE

April 22-24, The Ridge at Back Brook, Ringoes, New Jersey

MAAC

April 22-24, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Florida

SUMMIT

April 23-25, Sand Creek Station GC, Newton, Kansas

HORIZON

April 24-26, Mission Inn Resort (Las Colinas), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

Men

SWAC

April 18-20, The Refuge GC, Flowood, Mississippi

SEC

April 20-24, Sea Island GC (Seaside), St. Simons Island, Georgia

BIG SOUTH

April 20-24, The Patriot GC, Ninety-Six, South Carolina

ACC

April 22-25, Watersound Club, Panama City, Florida

IVY LEAGUE

April 22-24, Century CC, Purchase, New York

MAAC

April 22-24, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Florida

SOCON

April 22-24, Reynolds Lake (Oconee), Greensboro, Georgia

AMERICAN

April 22-24, Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, Florida

OHIO VALLEY

April 24-27, Dalhousie GC, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

ATLANTIC SUN

April 24-26, University of Georgia GC, Athens, Georgia

COLONIAL

April 24-26, Dataw Island (Cotton Dike), Saint Helena, South Carolina

HORIZON

April 24-26, Mission Inn Resort (Las Colinas), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida

MISSOURI VALLEY

April 24-26, Paducah CC, Paducah, Kentucky

SUN BELT

April 24-27, Mystic Creek GC, El Dorado, Arkansas

BIG 12

April 25-27, Whispering Pines GC, Trinity, Texas

BIG EAST

April 25-27, Callaway Resort (Mountain View), Pine Mountain, Georgia

BIG SKY

April 25-27, Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona

PAC-12

April 25-27, Aldarra GC, Sammamish, Washington

SOUTHLAND

April 25-27, Stonebridge Ranch CC, McKinney, Texas

CONFERENCE USA

April 25-28, Texarkana CC, Texarkana, Arkansas

WEST COAST

April 28-30, Reflection Bay GC, Henderson, Nevada

ATLANTIC 10

April 29-May 1, Reunion Resort (Watson), Kissimmee, Florida

MOUNTAIN WEST

April 29-May 1, Gold Mountain GC, Bremerton, Washington

NORTHEAST

April 29-May 1, LPGA International (Hills), Daytona Beach, Florida

PATRIOT

April 29-May 1, Steel Club, Hellertown, Pennsylvania

WAC

April 29-May 1, Boulder Creek GC, Boulder City, Nevada

BIG TEN

April 29-May, The Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Indiana

MAC

April 29-May 1, White Eagle GC, Naperville, Illinois

BIG WEST

May 1-3, La Quinta CC, La Quinta, California

SUMMIT

May 1-3, Sand Creek Station, Newton, Kansas