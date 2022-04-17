Conference Championship Central: 2022 schedule, results for men's and women's golf

Conference championship season is upon us.
Over the next few weeks, men's and women's teams across the country will compete for not only conference bragging rights but also automatic spots in NCAA regionals. Thirty Division I men's conferences offer up AQs while 27 do so on the women's side.
Below is the schedule for AQ-eligible Division I men's and women's conference championships, along with results as each tournament finishes:
(Note: team and individual conference champions earn automatic bids into an NCAA regional.)
Women
BIG WEST
April 10-12, San Luis Obispo CC, San Luis Obispo, California
- Team champion: Cal Poly*
- Potential at-large teams: None
- Individual champion: Kaylyn Noh, Cal Poly
*beat Hawaii in playoff
BIG SOUTH
April 13-16, The Patriot GC, Ninety-Six, South Carolina
- Team champion: Campbell
- Potential at-large teams: None
- Individual champion: Anna Nordfors, Campbell
SEC
April 13-17, Greystone GC, Birmingham, Alabama
ACC
April 14-17, The Reserve GC, Pawleys Island, South Carolina
COLONIAL
April 15-17, St. James Plantation, Greensboro, North Carolina
PATRIOT
April 15-17, U.S. Naval Academy GC, Annapolis, Maryland
ATLANTIC SUN
April 17-19, Kinderlou Forest GC, Valdosta, Georgia
MISSOURI VALLEY
April 17-19, Greenbriar HIlls CC, St. Louis
OHIO VALLEY
April 17-19, RTJ Golf Trail (Fighting Joe), Muscle Shoals, Alabama
SOCON
April 17-19, Dye GC at Barefoot Resort, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
SUN BELT
April 17-19, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Florida
AMERICAN
April 17-19, Pinehurst Resort (No. 6), Pinehurst, North Carolina
CONFERENCE USA
April 18-20, PGA National Resort (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
BIG SKY
April 18-20, Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona
MOUNTAIN WEST
April 18-20, Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California
PAC-12
April 18-20, Eugene CC, Eugene, Oregon
SOUTHLAND
April 18-20, Panorama GC, Conroe, Texas
WAC
April 18-20, Riverhill CC, Kerrville, Texas
NORTHEAST
April 21-23, LPGA International (Jones), Daytona Beach, Florida
BIG EAST
April 21-23, Callaway Resort (Mountain View), Pine Mountain, Georgia
MAC
April 22-24, Stone Oak CC, Holland, Ohio
BIG 12
April 22-24, Houston Oaks, Hockley, Texas
BIG TEN
April 22-24, TPC River's Bend, Maineville, Ohio
IVY LEAGUE
April 22-24, The Ridge at Back Brook, Ringoes, New Jersey
MAAC
April 22-24, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Florida
SUMMIT
April 23-25, Sand Creek Station GC, Newton, Kansas
HORIZON
April 24-26, Mission Inn Resort (Las Colinas), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida
Men
SWAC
April 18-20, The Refuge GC, Flowood, Mississippi
SEC
April 20-24, Sea Island GC (Seaside), St. Simons Island, Georgia
BIG SOUTH
April 20-24, The Patriot GC, Ninety-Six, South Carolina
ACC
April 22-25, Watersound Club, Panama City, Florida
IVY LEAGUE
April 22-24, Century CC, Purchase, New York
MAAC
April 22-24, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Florida
SOCON
April 22-24, Reynolds Lake (Oconee), Greensboro, Georgia
AMERICAN
April 22-24, Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, Florida
OHIO VALLEY
April 24-27, Dalhousie GC, Cape Girardeau, Missouri
ATLANTIC SUN
April 24-26, University of Georgia GC, Athens, Georgia
COLONIAL
April 24-26, Dataw Island (Cotton Dike), Saint Helena, South Carolina
HORIZON
April 24-26, Mission Inn Resort (Las Colinas), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida
MISSOURI VALLEY
April 24-26, Paducah CC, Paducah, Kentucky
SUN BELT
April 24-27, Mystic Creek GC, El Dorado, Arkansas
BIG 12
April 25-27, Whispering Pines GC, Trinity, Texas
BIG EAST
April 25-27, Callaway Resort (Mountain View), Pine Mountain, Georgia
BIG SKY
April 25-27, Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona
PAC-12
April 25-27, Aldarra GC, Sammamish, Washington
SOUTHLAND
April 25-27, Stonebridge Ranch CC, McKinney, Texas
CONFERENCE USA
April 25-28, Texarkana CC, Texarkana, Arkansas
WEST COAST
April 28-30, Reflection Bay GC, Henderson, Nevada
ATLANTIC 10
April 29-May 1, Reunion Resort (Watson), Kissimmee, Florida
MOUNTAIN WEST
April 29-May 1, Gold Mountain GC, Bremerton, Washington
NORTHEAST
April 29-May 1, LPGA International (Hills), Daytona Beach, Florida
PATRIOT
April 29-May 1, Steel Club, Hellertown, Pennsylvania
WAC
April 29-May 1, Boulder Creek GC, Boulder City, Nevada
BIG TEN
April 29-May, The Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Indiana
MAC
April 29-May 1, White Eagle GC, Naperville, Illinois
BIG WEST
May 1-3, La Quinta CC, La Quinta, California
SUMMIT
May 1-3, Sand Creek Station, Newton, Kansas