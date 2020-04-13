Conor Moore Comedy Series Premieres on GOLFPASS

As TV sports sits out an unprecedented “off season,” sports fans clamoring for original entertainment can get their fix with a first-of-its-kind comedy series that also pokes a little fun at golf’s biggest stars. The Conor Moore Show presented by ClubHub, premieres tomorrow – Tuesday, April 14 – exclusively as part of the GOLFPASS digital membership program, which is offering the first two episodes of the new series for free.

Just a few years removed from selling cell phones in his native Ireland, Conor Moore's digital star has been rising rapidly across social media and GOLF Channel. His comedic video impersonations have grabbed the attention of legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus and have aggregated more than 50 million views in the process. A sampling of his popular golfer impersonations include Woods, World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson. He also taps into famous personalities in worldwide soccer, politics and Hollywood.

“Conor is a brilliant impressionist and an innovative comedy influencer that the world of golf – and sports – needs now more than ever,” said Fran Solomita, vice president, Digital Content, GOLF Channel/NBC Sports Group. “He strikes a fun and friendly tone with his humor, and we’re thrilled to be launching this new series with such an undeniable talent.”

GOLFPASS, a digital membership co-founded in 2019 by NBC Sports Group and McIlroy (who also doesn’t escape Moore’s impressions), is expanding its original entertainment to include comedy for the first time with the launch of The Conor Moore Show. Covering all the big stories in golf and sports, the series will feature real-time monologues, sketches, as well as interviews with personalities from sports and entertainment.

"While golf on TV gets pushed back or even cancelled, this show is all about providing golf fans with some entertainment designed especially for them during this time," Moore said. "There's still plenty to talk about and plenty to have fun with, so our job has been to find it, create it and bring it all to the fans. In the middle of all this, it's exciting to know that golf is still around and I'll be here on GOLFPASS to find the laughs along the way."

In the premiere episode, Moore has some fun with fans on site at the PGA TOUR’s Arnold Palmer Invitational last month; gets caught by McIlroy while impersonating McIlroy in the GOLFPASS call center; and leads a debate featuring (Moore as) Woods, Johnson, Poulter, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia about who is the real Tiger King.

GOLFPASS IS DESIGNED FOR TODAY'S GOLFER: The Conor Moore Show is included in a vast library of video content available exclusively as part of a GOLFPASS membership. Developed in partnership between global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and NBC Sports Group, GOLFPASS is a first-of-its-kind, direct-to-consumer subscription program, which offers opportunities to play more golf, comprehensive tools to improve any golfer's game, high-quality video content, and enhanced shopping and travel experiences.

