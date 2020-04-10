The Conor Moore Show on GOLFPASS

The hilarious and golf-obsessed Conor Moore is set to take the stage for his new show, The Conor Moore Show, bringing the biggest stories in golf each week straight to GOLFPASS subscribers. Conor offers his comedic take on pro golf, combined with sketches, celebrity interviews and much more, all with his unique brand of humor mixed in. The Conor Moore Show premieres on April 14; catch new episodes every Tuesday on GOLFPASS.

An Impressionist, TV and radio broadcaster from Mullingar, Ireland, Conor has made a name for himself across the golf circuit for his impersonations of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and beyond.

The Conor Moore Show- GOLFPASS Programming Guide:

Premieres Tuesday, April 14

