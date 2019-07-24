We are one year away from the Opening Ceremony for 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

As such, let's take a look at the current International Golf Federation Olympic Rankings for both the men's and women's competitions.

The rankings are based on a two-year qualifying window that will end for the men on July 22, 2020 and for the women on July 29, 2020. The ranking will change over the next year as players accumulate and forfeit points, but here's an overview of what the ranking looks like today.

With all players in the top 15 automatically qualified, the United States men and women would both be able to send the maximum contingent of four players. Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau are currently in line to represent the American men, while Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda are currently in line to represent the American women.

The only other group in line to hit the four-player max is the South Korean women's contingent, currently consisting of Sung Hyun Park, Jin-Young Ko, Jeongeun Leee6 and 2016 gold medal winner Inbee Park.

Men's gold medal winner Justin Rose is currently fourth in the overall ranking and would once again represent Great Britain, this time alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

Rory McIlroy, who opted not to compete in 2016, would represent Ireland alongside last week's Open champion Shane Lowry.

The host nation would be represented by Hideki Matsuyama and Shugo Imahara, and Nasa Hataoka and Ai Suzuki.

The last player currently qualified on each list: Germany's Maximilian Kieffer and New Zealand's Munchin Keh.

The men's event is scheduled for July 30-August 2 at Kasumigaseki Country Club, with the women competing the following week, from August 5-8.

Click here for the most recent men's ranking and here for the most recent women's ranking.