Cristie Kerr joining GOLF Channel Broadcast Team at The Honda Classic

Major champion and 20-time LPGA Tour winner Cristie Kerr will join GOLF Channel’s broadcast team as an on-course reporter this week at the PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic.

“﻿I’m very excited to join the GOLF Channel team for the week of The Honda Classic,” said Kerr. “I look forward to learning from them and putting my golf expertise to use for viewers. This should be an amazing experience.”

Kerr, who grew up in South Florida and won the 1995 Girls Junior PGA Championship at PGA National Golf Club, is competing in her 23rd year on the LPGA Tour. The former World No. 1 finished T11 at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio and T6 at the ISPA Handa Women’s Australian Open. She will return to competition at the Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix, March 21-24.

The Honda Classic will be Kerr’s third guest appearance on television as part of GOLF Channel’s broadcast team. In January 2019, Kerr was a studio guest analyst for GOLF Channel’s Golf Central daily news program the weekend of the Sony Open in Hawaii. In November, she joined GOLF Channel’s live tournament broadcast team at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., where she was a guest analyst in the booth alongside Hall-of-Famer Judy Rankin and shadowed Jerry Foltz as an on-course reporter.

HONDA CLASSIC TOURNAMENT BROADCAST TEAM: NBC Sports Group’s tournament coverage of The Honda Classic will be led by play-by-play host Dan Hicks and lead analyst Paul Azinger. Gary Koch and David Feherty will be hole announcers, with Roger Maltbie and Jim “Bones” Mackay joining Kerr as on-course reporters. Steve Sands will conduct interviews and will serve as play-by-play host for GOLF Channel’s early round and weekend lead-in coverage, joined by Notah Begay as analyst.