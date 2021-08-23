Curtis Cup returns in Wales with GB&I facing highly-ranked U.S. team

After a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Curtis Cup will be contested this week at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

This is the 41st edition of the biennial competition, which pits top female amateurs from the United States against their counterparts from Great Britain and Ireland. The Americans hold a 29-8-3 advantage and are coming off a dominating performance in 2018.

Three years ago at Quaker Ridge Golf Club in Scarsdale, New York, the U.S. swept all eight singles matches en route to a 17-3 triumph.

GB&I, however, has won each of the last two competition on home soil, doing so in 2016 in Ireland and 2012 in Scotland.

This year’s event will begin on Thursday, Aug. 26. The two teams will compete in foursomes and fourballs (three matches each session) each of the first two days and then eight singles matches on the third day.

Golf Channel and Peacock will showcase live coverage of all three days of the event (all times Eastern)

Thursday, Day 1 foursomes, fourballs: 2-11 a.m. (GC), 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Peacock)

Friday, Day 2 foursomes, fourballs: 2-11 a.m. (GC), 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, Day 3 singles: 4:45-10:30 a.m. (GC)

Here’s a look at both teams:

GB&I:

Hannah Darling (Scotland; No. 25 on World Amateur Golf Ranking)

Louise Duncan (Scotland; No. 133, WAGR)

Annabell Fuller (England; No. 38, WAGR)

Charlotte Heath (England; No. 48, WAGR)

Caley McGinty (England; No. 51, WAGR)

Emily Toy (England; No. 85, WAGR)

Lauren Walsh (Ireland; No. 21, WAGR)

Annabel Wilson (Ireland; No. 64, WAGR)

U.S.: