John Daly and his son, Little John, find themselves atop the leaderboard after Round 1 of the PNC Father/Son Challenge.

The Dalys, ages 52 and 15, teamed up Saturday to shoot a 13-under 59 in a scramble format at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. They lead David Toms and Carter Toms, who plays college golf at LSU, by a shot.

"It was just one of those days," John Daly said. "We hit pretty much every fairway. We didn't get ourselves in any trouble. After the third hole, Little John was putting good and he said, `I should go first to give him the line.' I just made everything. It was a lot of fun."

After shooting 5 under on the front nine, the Dalys posted an 8-under 28 on the back nine. They birdied each of their final six holes.

The Daly's 59 is the 10th sub-60 round in the 21-year history of the Father/Son. The record is 57, held by Raymond Floyd and Raymond Floyd Jr. (1995) and Bob and David Charles (1998).

This is the Dalys third appearance in the Father/Son. They tied for ninth in each of the past two editions.

Jack Nicklaus and his 16-year-old grandson, G.T., are tied for third at 11 under with fellow past champions Stewart and Connor Cink.