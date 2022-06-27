×

Daniel Berger, still trying to get back to 100%, withdraws from John Deere Classic

Getty Images

Daniel Berger has withdrawn from this week's John Deere Classic.

While a reason was not provided by the PGA Tour, Berger has been dealing with a back injury this year and tweeted that, "I am working on getting back to 100% but do not feel prepared to tee it up on Thursday."

At No. 25 in the world rankings, Berger was slated to be the highest-ranked player in the field at TPC Deere Run. He had also signed on to be a John Deere brand ambassador last April.

A sprain of the sacroiliac joint, which connects the pelvis and lower spine, has limited Berger to just 11 starts since suffering the injury prior to the Farmers Insurance Open. Berger owns two top-5s, including recently at the Memorial, but he also missed the cut two weeks ago at the U.S. Open.

He withdrew from events at Pebble Beach and in Mexico this year because of the injury.

Matt Every replaced Berger in the John Deere field.

