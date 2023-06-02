×

Daniel Berger WDs from U.S. Open qualifier; return from injury on hold

Getty Images

Daniel Berger’s return to competition is on hold. The USGA confirmed on Friday that Berger has withdrawn from U.S. Open final qualifying.

Berger was originally on the tee sheet for Monday’s 36-hole qualifier in Boynton Beach, Florida. He hasn’t competed in an event since last year’s U.S. Open, where he missed the cut.

The 30-year-old has been battling a back injury, as detailed last month by the Associated Press. He has fallen from 25th in the world rankings, following last year’s major at Brookline, to 146th.

“It doesn’t feel perfect,” Berger told the AP’s Doug Ferguson, “but I know it's not career-ending.”

