Danny Willett marks birthday with Alfred Dunhill Links win

Getty Images

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Danny Willett celebrated his birthday by winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by two strokes on Sunday.

The Englishman took a three-shot lead into the European Tour event’s final round, which was played over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Willett shot a 4-under 68 and finished on 18 under par overall to claim his eighth professional win and first since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019.

Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, turned 34 on Sunday.

Highlights: Willett holds off field at St. Andrews

Full-field scores from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tyrrell Hatton, the two-time champion of the event, shot 67 and finished tied for second with Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren (66).

Players in the field completed a round at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie — three of the most storied courses in Scotland — from Thursday to Saturday. Those who made the cut returned to St. Andrews for the final round.

