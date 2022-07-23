×

Darren Clarke, Paul Broadhurst tied for lead through 54 at Senior Open Championship

Getty Images

GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Darren Clarke's bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead at the Senior Open Championship and Paul Broadhurst pulled level at 9 under overall after the third round on Saturday.

Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke's 69 at Gleneagles.

“I’ve gone out there and I’ve played nicely all day. I’ve given myself chance after chance. I’ve hit good putts," Clarke said. “I’ve hit 17 greens leading the tournament and played lovely. At least one decided to go in at the last.”

Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning The Open's claret jug in 2011.

“It would be pretty cool to have both of them sitting beside each other," he said. “I would love to win the Senior Open as well as the main Open.”

Full-field scores from The Senior Open Championship

But Clarke and Broadhurst face a tough final round on Sunday with New Zealand’s Steven Alker and American Jerry Kelly — both senior major champions — in a tie for third and only one behind them at 8 under.

Four-time major champion Ernie Els and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington are three strokes off the pace at 6 under, along with Colin Montgomerie, Stuart Appleby and Thongchai Jaidee.

“Just look at the leaderboard, some top names right behind me," Broadhurst said. "I’m under no illusions, I’m going to have to go out and shoot a number tomorrow.”

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Back nine heater gives Clarke Senior Open lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Darren Clarke, from Northern Ireland, shot a 3-under 67 that left him alone on top of the leaderboard, at 8 under.
Grill Room

Watch: Barkley’s swing looks better than ever

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

It’s been a long time coming, but Charles Barkley’s golf swing is no longer the nightmare fuel that it once was.
News & Opinion

Clarke wins Sanford in playoff with Choi

BY Associated Press  — 

Darren Clarke closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club en route to his third PGA Tour Champions win of the year.