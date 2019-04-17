HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Davis Love III was forced to withdraw from Wednesday’s pro-am at the RBC Heritage, but as withdrawals go, it was for all the right reasons.

Love raced home to St. Simons Island, Georgia, to be there for the birth of his third grandchild, Alice Montgomery.

According to Love’s manager with Lagardère Sports, both the baby and mother, Love’s daughter Alexia, are doing well.

Love planned to return to Hilton Head Island on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning in time for his 12:40 p.m. (ET) tee time at Harbour Town, where he is a five-time winner.