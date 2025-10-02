Davis Chatfield shoots 59 with an albatross on Korn Ferry Tour

OWASSO, Okla. — Davis Chatfield made an albatross on the par-5 15th and closed with a 30-foot birdie putt for a 12-under 59 in the Compliance Solutions Championship on Thursday, the third player this year with a sub-60 round on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Chatfield played the final five holes at The Patriot Golf Club in 6 under par.

Myles Creighton in the third round and Adrien Dumont de Chassart in the first round each shot 59 in the Wichita Open earlier this year.

From downtown for a 59!



Davis Chatfield poured in a long putt on the final hole to add his name to history on the Korn Ferry Tour.



📺 @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/n78BFCuS20 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) October 2, 2025

It was eighth round of 59 across golf this year. Jake Knapp shot 59 at the Cognizant Classic on the PGA Tour and Sebastian Munoz shot 59 at LIV Golf Indianapolis. There also were three rounds of 59 on the PGA Tour Americas by Philip Barbaree Jr., Brett White and A.J. Ewart.

Chatfield had a two-shot lead over Zecheng Dou, who had a 61.