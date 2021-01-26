Davis Love III named 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup captain in native Charlotte, N.C.

Davis Love III’s time as an American team leader isn’t over. The two-time Ryder Cup captain will lead the 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup team, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.

Love is a six-time Presidents Cup participant but his career has been defined by his work as a captain. He was the captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team that lost the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012 and led the Americans to a commanding victory four years later at Hazeltine National. Between those stints as captain, he served multiple times as a vice captain at both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, including in 2019 when Tiger Woods led the U.S. team to victory over the Internationals at Royal Melbourne.

“The U.S. team has been guided by some of the game’s all-time greats since 1994, and I will do my best to carry on that legacy as we look to retain the cup,” Love said.

Next year’s matches, which are scheduled to be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will also be a homecoming for the 56-year-old. Love was born in Charlotte and played college golf at North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

“The Carolinas mean so much to me and my family, and it’s humbling to know that I will return to Charlotte in this new role to help carry on the rich sports tradition the Queen City has developed through the years,” Love said.

South African Trevor Immelmann was named the International team captain for the ’22 matches last spring.