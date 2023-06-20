Davis Love III pens open letter to PGA Tour players calling for patience in wake of PIF agreement

Five-time PGA Tour policy board member Davis Love III sent a letter to the circuit’s commissioner and its membership prior to Tuesday’s player meeting calling for patience in the wake of the “framework” agreement between the Tour and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

Love served as a player director on the Tour’s policy board during the transition from commissioner Deane Beman to Tim Finchem and again two decades later when Jay Monahan followed Finchem as commissioner.

Players pushed back two weeks ago when the agreement with the PIF was announced and Tuesday’s player meeting at TPC River Highlands was likely going to feature similar criticism. Specifically, players have questioned the secrecy of the framework agreement and the lack of player input into a groundbreaking deal.

Open letter to PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, Players, Sponsors and Tour Staff

Dear Jay,

Robin and I continue to pray for your health and well-being, and your family. I have been fortunate in my career to be a Player Director for five terms and work in the board room with you, Deane Beman and Tim Finchem, and I’ve watched the incredible growth of the PGA TOUR throughout my career.

Our three commissioners have one critical, common trait: the unwavering goal of basing all decisions on what’s best for the players, sponsors, loyal fans, and the game, as well as generating millions of dollars for charity. This growth has only been possible because our commissioners and the Independent Board Directors have always guided us to sound business decisions, and player input has been central to those decision, as the Player Directors have an equal voice and votes, to approve or deny our path forward.

I am confident and trust that any decisions – in the future as in the past – will have the same due process and player input. Jay, as you have said, Rules made by the Players, for the Players. If we are patient and work together we will achieve the best result for our Tour, and our partners and fans. As always, you, the players and the Policy Board have my full support.

Sincerely,

Davis Love III