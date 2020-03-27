Davis Love III's home destroyed in fire, but no one injured

Davis Love III’s St. Simons Island, Georgia, home was destroyed by a fire early Friday. The 21-time PGA Tour winner and wife, Robin, were not injured in the blaze.

“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” Love said in a statement.

The Loves were at home when the fire began and called emergency officials at 5:18 a.m. ET. Three fire engines responded to the incident but were unable to bring the fire under control.

“We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis,” Love said.

According to Glynn County (Ga.) Fire Rescue, the original dispatch indicated the fire started in the garage, although the fire is still under investigation.

Love has lived in the house for more than 20 years.