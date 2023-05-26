Days after tying knot, Pepperdine’s William Mouw begins final NCAA Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – It’s ring season.

And for Pepperdine senior William Mouw, in more ways than one.

Before Mouw and the Waves began play Friday at the NCAA Championship, the 22-year-old Mouw, a key piece in Pepperdine’s 2021 NCAA title, experienced the best day of his life to date last Sunday. He and his high-school sweetheart, Hannah, were married about a half hour south of Grayhawk, in Mesa.

“It’s just been a week,” Mouw said after opening his final NCAAs in 3-over 73. “All kinds of different emotions, nervous, excited, a few different things running through your head. But you know, to get married, it was unbelievable.”

The now Mr. and Mrs. Mouw met while attending rival high schools in Chino, California. Mouw was a star shooting guard, and during a game, he spotted Hannah in the crowd. After the contest, he walked over and gave her his phone number. The rest, they say, is history.

With the biggest tournament of William’s season just days away, the Mouws honeymooned for a couple days in Scottsdale, where Hannah works at a hospital not far from Grayhawk. They stayed two nights at the swanky Phoenician, played the resort’s golf course and enjoyed a nice dinner at a local steakhouse.

“Really enjoyed it,” Mouw said, “and kind of got a good feel for what we’re going to do for the rest of our lives together.”

Then on Wednesday, it was time for Mouw to rejoin his team for a practice round at Silverleaf. He enters nationals having posted five top-5 finishes this season and sitting fifth in the PGA Tour University standings, currently in position for full Korn Ferry Tour status this summer.

Mouw is still getting used to playing with his wedding ring – he’s decided to wear it on a chain during rounds.

As for now being a married man, Mouw has already noticed a difference.

“It feels a lot different,” Mouw said. “I feel more completed, more mature. It’s really something. Very excited and very blessed.”