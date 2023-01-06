Xander Schauffele has withdrawn from the Sentry Tournament of Champions, two days after withdrawing from the Pro-Am.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner was 1 over through eight holes in Round 2 before pulling out of the event in which he won four years ago.

Following an opening 3-under 70, the 29-year-old revealed he has been dealing with an ailing back since last month's Hero World Challenge, but was hopeful he could finish all four rounds at Kapalua.

Full-field scores from the Sentry Tournament of Champions

"It's just a bummer," Schauffele said afterward. "It's one of my favorite places to play, so hopefully that kicks into gear here in the next couple of days."

However, the injury was too much to bear this week.

After Thursday's round, the world No. 6 said he hasn't yet had an MRI and wasn't sure exactly what the injury was, but was expecting to receive more information and treatment once he returns home after the tournament. He added the injury is affecting his posterior chain.

The next event Schauffele is committed to playing is the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines during the last week of January.