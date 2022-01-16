Deebo Samuel helps Niners past Cowboys wearing Tiger shirt

Getty Images

All of Tiger Woods' 82 career PGA Tour wins have come while donning his famous Sunday red. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel followed suit while helping his team to an important win on Sunday evening in Dallas.

Samuel was spotted wearing a red Tiger Woods shirt under his uniform as the 49ers beat the Cowboys, 23-17, to advance to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. 

Samuel had three receptions for 38 yards and a 26-yard rushing touchdown in San Francisco's win. Must have been the Tiger red. 

