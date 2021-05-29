Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on July 19, 2020 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) -

The field is set for the Memorial Tournament and, per usual, it features a bevy of big names.

Defending champion and world No. 3 Jon Rahm is joined by six others inside the Official World Golf Ranking top 10: Justin Thomas (No. 2), Bryson DeChambeau (No. 4), Collin Morikawa (No. 5), Xander Schauffele (No. 6), Patrick Reed (No. 8) and Rory McIlroy (No. 9).

Others scheduled to compete at Muirfield Village are Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Louis Oosthuizen, Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris.

PGA champion Phil Mickelson and co-runner-up at Kiawah Island, Brooks Koepka, are among the notables not in attendance.

Rahm won last year’s Memorial in mid-July, when the event was rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He finished three shots clear of runner-up Ryan Palmer in one of the toughest events of the truncated season.

This is one of two tournaments before the season’s third major, the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines South, June 17-20.