The PGA Tour is back in action after a two-week hiatus, as a new wraparound season begins this week with A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Here's a look at some of the marquee, early-round tee times as defending champ Kevin Na joins a field with several major champions in the West Virginia mountains (all times ET):

7:45 a.m. Thursday, 12:45 p.m. Friday: Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson

This trio of major champions are all looking to bounce back with a new season, as all three missed the playoffs in 2019. Johnson fell out of the top 125 for the first time in the FedExCup era, while Walker remains in search of his first win since the 2016 PGA and returns to a course where he has three top-5 finishes. Dufner is making his tournament debut after ending last season with three missed cuts in his last five starts.

7:55 a.m. Thursday, 12:55 p.m. Friday: Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley, Scott Piercy

At No. 10 in the world, DeChambeau is the highest-ranked player in the field for the season opener and will be making his second career appearance at The Greenbrier after a T-14 finish in 2017. Bradley is making his seventh trip to West Virginia, having finished T-4 back in 2014, while Piercy is another veteran of this event and will be making his first start since his season ended at the BMW Championship.

12:45 p.m. Thursday, 7:45 a.m. Friday: Marc Leishman, Branden Grace, Sungjae Im

This grouping includes three players who very well could factor at the Presidents Cup later this year. Leishman has already punched his ticket to Royal Melbourne and tied for 20th last month at East Lake, while Grace went 5-0 four years ago in Korea but will be in need of a captain's pick to make Ernie Els' squad. The same can be said of Im, who made the Tour Championship as a rookie and is getting right back to work after making a Tour-leading 35 starts last season.

12:55 p.m. Thursday, 7:55 a.m. Friday: Kevin Na, Bubba Watson, Scott Stallings

Na broke through last year in emphatic fashion, cruising to a five-shot win to end a seven-year victory drought on the PGA Tour. Fifteen months later he returns to defend his title and will play the first two rounds alongside Watson, a two-time Masters champ who is also a Greenbrier resident and ambassador. Stallings rounds out the trio, eight years after making this the first of three wins on Tour.