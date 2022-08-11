Defending champion, top seed both fall to open U.S. Women's Am match play

The defending champion and the top seed are out after the first round of match play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Kentucky's Jensen Castle, who prevailed last year at Westchester Country Club, was defeated, 1 up, by Ohio State's Aneka Seumanutafa on Wednesday at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington.

Latanna Stone, like Castle a Curtis Cup team member as well as the No. 1 seed following stroke play, lost to No. 64 seed Julia Misemer.

Match scoring from the U.S. Women’s Amateur

The incoming Arizona freshman defeated the LSU senior, 2 and 1.

Megha Ganne, who was disqualified from the U.S. Girls’ Junior for signing an incorrect scorecard, fell to Julia Gregg in 19 holes.

Notables to advance to the Round of 32 were Rachel Heck, the No. 3-ranked amateur in the world; Alice Zhao, who is 13 and was a co-medalist; and college stars Amari Avery, Brooke Seay and Rachel Kuehn.

Thursday’s action can be seen on Golf Channel, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.