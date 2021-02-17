Defending Genesis champion Adam Scott has a 'lifetime' goal in mind

LOS ANGELES – Most players who have achieved as much as Adam Scott are primarily driven by a desire to win more major championships or perhaps qualify for a particular team competition.

All of those things drive Scott, but there’s another more specific benchmark the 40-year-old has been eyeing.

“I just had 20 [PGA Tour victories] in my head,” Scott said.

Twenty Tour victories comes with a lifetime exemption which likely began to look more appealing to Scott following his 14th triumph last year at the Genesis Invitational.

“That was a mark I'd like to do quickly so I can take advantage of that lifetime membership because I'm getting a bit older,” he said Wednesday at Riviera Country Club. “I'm very confident that I've got quite a few wins left in me, but also I'm aware I'd like to do that at a pretty quick fashion.”

There are just two active players who utilize the life member category, Davis Love III (21) and Vijay Singh (34). Tiger Woods (82) and Phil Mickelson (44) are eligible but have status otherwise. Dustin Johnson has 24 Tour victories but the regulation stipulates players must have played at least 15 seasons on Tour. This is Johnson’s 14th season.