PITTSFORD, N.Y. – An eventful round that Jordan Spieth counted among his most unlucky was enough to secure him a weekend tee time at the PGA Championship, but not much solace.

“I'll be the first to admit, I've gotten a lot of good breaks in my career, but, man, I got some hosed situations out there in the last two days,” said Spieth, whose 2-over 72 left him just inside the cut line, at 5 over, and 10 shots off the lead.

Perhaps the most unlucky moment for Spieth came at the short par-4 14th hole when his drive found the front bunker.

“It landed almost in between the bunkers. It was about a yard from hitting in between and just kicking on, and it kind of hit the side,” he said. “The bunkers are wet, so every other bunker shot, and I had a lot of them today, they all go back almost to the back, which on that hole would be perfect because then you can kind of carry it further and have it kind of scoot up the hill.”

Instead, his ball was imbedded in the lip of the bunker and because of a left wrist injury that forced him to miss last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, Spieth wasn’t able to hit the ball the way he wanted and he caught his attempt thin.

“It would have hurt. I pulled up hard, and I think I thinned it and hit it about 120 yards,” said Spieth, who sailed his second shot over the green and out of bounds.

Spieth managed to scramble for bogey and make the cut, which was an accomplishment considering the uncertainty to start the week.

“Missing the cut would be such a dagger because I could have just taken the week off. That's where your brain goes,” he said.