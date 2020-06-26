Bud Cauley withdrew Friday from the Travelers Championship after playing in the same group as Denny McCarthy, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cauley, who opened with 69 at TPC River Highlands, tested negative twice but decided not to continue "out of an abundance of caution." Matt Wallace, the third member of the group, has tested negative and will tee it up as scheduled, at 1:30 p.m. ET, as a single.

“I’m very thankful I have tested negative but have decided to withdraw out of an abundance of caution for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament,” Cauley said.

The 30-year-old has played each of the past two weeks, with a tie for 29th at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a missed cut at the RBC Heritage.

Cauley is the seventh player to pull out of the Travelers for COVID-19-related reasons, following McCarthy, Cameron Champ, Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Graeme McDowell and Webb Simpson. Champ and McCarthy were the only players to test positive this week, while caddies Ricky Elliott (Brooks Koepka) and Ken Comboy (McDowell) also were positive. Last week, in Hilton Head, Nick Watney became the first Tour player to test positive for the virus.

The PGA Tour said that it has or will administer 16 additional tests Friday for those who came in close contact with McCarthy. So far, the Tour said, only McCarthy has tested positive. McCarthy's caddie, as well as the loopers for both Wallace and Cauley, have initially tested negative.

“Denny has our full support as he self-isolates here in Hartford and recovers, and I know I speak for the entire Tour membership in thanking him for doing the right thing in requesting an additional test before heading to the golf course today,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “What Denny, Bud and others are demonstrating is exactly what we asked of everyone – continue to do your part in taking this virus seriously and keeping not only your own health as a priority, but also that of your fellow competitors and those you may come in contact with.

"Today’s update again demonstrates our rigorous and quick testing, contact tracing capabilities and overall healthy and safety protocols. We will continue to liaise directly with local and state government and health officials this week and throughout our return to golf.”