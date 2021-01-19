D.J. Trahan (COVID-19) withdraws from The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. – D.J. Trahan has withdrawn from The American Express after testing positive for COVID-19.

That brings the Tour's total to three positives this year. Jhonattan Vegas tested positive at the Sony Open and was forced to withdraw. Jim Herman tested positive for the coronavirus before traveling to Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions and also had to withdraw.

This week’s event at PGA West is the first of four tournaments that will be played in California, which has a statewide lockdown order and has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic in recent weeks.