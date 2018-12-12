'Doof of Hazzard:' Texas police use social media to identify golf-clubs thief

If only Q-School was in Texas...

Days after Cody Blick had his golf clubs stolen before the final round of Web.com Tour Q-School in Arizona (his clubs still have yet to be located), police in Fort Worth were successful in identifying a golf-clubs thief.

How they did so was even more impressive.

With security footage showing the thief climbing out of his car window (?!) and grabbing a golf bag from a garage, police took the tape and added theme music and a clip from the 1970s hit show, "Dukes of Hazzard." They posted the edited video on Facebook.

Even better: They dubbed the thief the "Doof of Hazzard."

Doof of Hazzard ***UPDATE*** It ONLY took 37 minutes for the suspect to be identified via social media! BIG THANKS FORT WORTH!!! This 'doof' stole golf clubs from a garage of a Fort Worth residence on Dec. 1. Please call 817-392-4755 if you know who he is. 'Just a bad ol' thief. Always meanin' some harm.... Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Tuesday, December 11, 2018

According to the department's Facebook page, the thief was identified 37 minutes after the video was posted.

Well done, FWPD.