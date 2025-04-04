Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Duke’s Andie Smith slam-dunks hole-in-one at Augusta National’s Par 3 Course

  
Published April 4, 2025 07:10 PM

Duke junior Andie Smith didn’t make the cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, shooting 69-75 to miss by one.

But all 71 competitors got a chance Friday to play Augusta National Golf Club in practice as well as the Par 3 Course.

Any lingering disappointment from the day prior vanished in one shot for Smith as she hooped an ace on the Par 3 Course.