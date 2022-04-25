Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky finally get hitched in lavish Tennessee wedding

Golf's power couple of Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky finally tied the knot.

After an eight-year engagement, the two wed this weekend at Blackberry Farm, a five-star hotel in Walland, Tennessee, located roughly three hours outside of Nashville. Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, wore a Vera Wang dress for the reception. However, majority of the wedding's details were kept private.

Ahead of the wedding, Gretzky posted a hand-written note from Johnson on her Instagram story that read, "Paulina, you are the love of my life. I'm counting the seconds until I marry you. I love you to the moon and back. XO, Dustin."

Johnson, 37, and Gretzky, 33, started dating in 2013 and announced their engagement in the summer of that year. They have two sons together, Tatum, 7 and River, 4.

As for the festivities following the reception, social media posts from Gretzky showed an extravagant long dinner table with white flowers and white and gold plate settings.

Paulina shared an Instagram of her dancing with Johnson as Kid Rock performed Chris Stapleton's "Joy Of My Life." Gretzky's caption said, "You are the joy of my life @djohnsonpga. Thank you @KidRock."

But the Johnsons weren't the only one of golf's power couples to make headlines this weekend. Jena Sims, who's set to marry Brooks Koepka in June, traveled to Aruba with her girlfriends for a pink flamingo-filled bachelorette party.