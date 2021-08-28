Dustin Johnson confirms Jon Rahm’s belief that DJ is Tour’s 'goldfish'

Getty Images

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Earlier this week at the BMW Championship, Jon Rahm was asked after an opening 64 how he was able to bounce back so quickly from a disappointing close at last week’s Northern Trust.

Rahm, of course, referenced “Ted Lasso,” the popular Apple TV series, starring Jason Sudeikis, about a small-time football coach who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England.

“I must say, for all those Ted Lasso fans out there, be a goldfish,” Rahm said. “If you haven't seen the show, you've just got to check it out. I feel like almost everybody knows. … Basically, the happiest animal in the world is a goldfish. You know why? He's got a 10-second memory.”

Full-field scores from the BMW Championship

Naturally, this follow-up question was asked: Who's the best goldfish out here? Rahm didn’t hesitate.

“Oh, without a doubt Dustin Johnson,” Rahm said. “He has the ability to forget unfortunate moments better than anyone else.”

On Saturday, Johnson was quizzed on why the goldfish is the happiest animal in the world. Johnson didn’t know the answer, but after being told it’s because the goldfish has no memory, Johnson could relate.

“Well,” he said. “I don't really have one, either.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

With new driver, Caves experience, DJ fires 67

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Dustin Johnson drove a new toy to a solid BMW Championship opening-round at a course he and Webb Simpson have experience.
Golf Central

After long search, DJ finds driver ahead of BMW

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Dustin Johnson’s driver search continued into Tuesday at the BMW Championship, but by Wednesday afternoon he had finally settled on one.
Golf Central

DJ cracks driver before Rd. 1; no backup on site

BY Max Schreiber  — 

After Dustin Johnson discovered a crack in his driver, he and a TaylorMade Tour rep had quite the day.