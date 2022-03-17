Watch: Dustin Johnson covers and runs after Viktor Hovland's errant approach at Valspar

Getty Images

When you hear, “FORE!” and you know a ball is headed in your direction, you cover your head and move out of the way. Of course, you could be moving into the direction of the ball – you have no idea where exactly it’s headed, but flight instinct takes over.

Dustin Johnson didn’t know where Viktor Hovland’s ball was headed as Johnson stood on the 12th tee box – his third hole of the opening round of the Valspar Championship – but DJ heard “FORE!” and he took precaution.

Fortunately for Johnson, Hovland’s errant approach shot on the par-5 11th didn’t strike anyone. Hovland made par at No. 11 as did Johnson on No. 12. No harm, no foul. It was also a proper display of safety on both sides, from Hovland's yell to Johnson's reaction.

