Dustin Johnson may need four months to figure out Champions Dinner menu

For a guy who famously adheres to a strict diet of largely grilled chicken and broccoli, creating a Masters menu that can accommodate numerous generations and portray what the moment means will be a challenge for Dustin Johnson.

Johnson said he has been thinking about what he might serve at the Champions Dinner in April at Augusta National, but he hasn’t settled on the menu just yet.

“I don't know. Right now it's all over the board,” Johnson said Wednesday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The year-opener in Maui is Johnson’s first start since winning the Masters Tournament in November and he said he still hasn’t had much time to reflect on a victory he’d dreamed about his entire life. Unlike all of those times he imagined winning the Masters as a junior growing up in Columbia, S.C., the real thing was so much better.

“I, for sure, definitely, dreamed about winning the Masters and it wasn't even close,” he said. “You dream about winning it and what it's going to be like, but until you actually do and experience it, I don't think the dream was anywhere close to the feeling and the gratification and everything that goes along with it. It was much more special than I dreamed, for sure.”