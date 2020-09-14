Dustin Johnson named PGA Tour POY; Scottie Scheffler named Rookie of the Year

Unlike last season there were no surprises in this year’s vote for either the PGA Tour Player of the Year or Rookie of the Year awards, with Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler, respectively, capturing the post-season vote.

Johnson won three times in the 2019-20 season, including twice in the playoffs to claim the FedExCup for the first time. He also added seven top-10 finishes and missed just two cuts in 14 starts.

Justin Thomas also had three victories and finished runner-up at the Tour Championship, but much like last year when the members voted Rory McIlroy the Player of the Year, the season-long trophy was the ultimate arbiter. Jon Rahm, Webb Simpson and Collin Morikawa were also listed on the Player of the Year ballot.

Johnson, who didn’t play in the fall portion of the schedule as he recovered from an injury, also won the 2015-16 Player of the Year award.

Scheffler was one of two rookies to advance to the Tour Championship and although he failed to win in his first season on Tour, he finished fifth on the final FedExCup points list with seven top-10 finishes, including a tie for fourth place at the PGA Championship, the only major played last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 24-year-old also became the 11th player to record a sub-60 round (59 at The Northern Trust) on Tour.