Dustin Johnson opts to skip next week's Mayakoba Golf Classic

Getty Images

The Masters champion is deciding to extend his post-Augusta break.

Dustin Johnson announced Friday that he will not be teeing it up in next week's Mayakoba Golf Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the year.

"After much careful thought, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw," Johnson said via a statement released by the tournament. "... My mind and body are telling me it's time for a break, so I look forward to sending some much-needed time at home with Paulina and the boys. I know this is disappointing news and I sincerely apologize to all my friends involved with the tournament."

Johnson has not played since his record-breaking victory two weeks ago at Augusta National, and he has spent recent weeks vacationing with fiancee Paulina Gretzky, who has posted several photos and videos to social media from their trip to Saint Barthélemy in the Caribbean.

His withdrawal from the Mexico event means we likely won't see him on Tour again until early January, when he's expected to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.

Remaining in the Mayakoba field are notables Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

