Dustin Johnson remains the Masters betting favorite as the best players in the world gather this week at TPC Sawgrass.
Johnson has not teed it up since winning the WGC-Mexico Championship, but he is still the 10/1 favorite for Augusta National according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Johnson is the current world No. 1 and also has a European Tour win in Saudi Arabia to his credit this year.
Fresh off his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Francesco Molinari saw his green jacket odds plummet. Molinari was listed at 30/1 when odds opened in August but had drifted up to 50/1 last week. Following his Sunday 64 at Bay Hill, Molinari is back down to 30/1 as he looks to add another major title to his collection.
Here's a look at the other notable odds via the Westgate, with the Masters now just four weeks away:
10/1: Dustin Johnson
12/1: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose
14/1: Justin Thomas
16/1: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka
18/1: Jon Rahm
20/1: Bryson DeChambeau
25/1: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood
30/1: Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Hideki Matsuyama
35/1: Xander Schauffele
40/1: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman
50/1: Sergio Garcia
60/1: Henrik Stenson, Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Gary Woodland
80/1: Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Thomas Pieters
100/1: Branden Grace, Ian Poulter, Charles Howell III, Charl Schwartzel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Kevin Kisner, Charley Hoffman, Zach Johnson