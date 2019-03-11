Dustin Johnson remains the Masters betting favorite as the best players in the world gather this week at TPC Sawgrass.

Johnson has not teed it up since winning the WGC-Mexico Championship, but he is still the 10/1 favorite for Augusta National according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Johnson is the current world No. 1 and also has a European Tour win in Saudi Arabia to his credit this year.

Fresh off his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Francesco Molinari saw his green jacket odds plummet. Molinari was listed at 30/1 when odds opened in August but had drifted up to 50/1 last week. Following his Sunday 64 at Bay Hill, Molinari is back down to 30/1 as he looks to add another major title to his collection.

Here's a look at the other notable odds via the Westgate, with the Masters now just four weeks away:

10/1: Dustin Johnson

12/1: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

14/1: Justin Thomas

16/1: Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka

18/1: Jon Rahm

20/1: Bryson DeChambeau

25/1: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood

30/1: Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Hideki Matsuyama

35/1: Xander Schauffele

40/1: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman

50/1: Sergio Garcia

60/1: Henrik Stenson, Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Gary Woodland

80/1: Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Thomas Pieters

100/1: Branden Grace, Ian Poulter, Charles Howell III, Charl Schwartzel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Kevin Kisner, Charley Hoffman, Zach Johnson