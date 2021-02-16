Dustin Johnson returns as betting favorite to win Genesis Invitational

After most of them took the week off, the stars are back and well rested for this week’s Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

All but four of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee it up beginning Thursday at Riviera Country Club, including world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who is the betting favorite at +550 odds, according to PointsBest Sportsbook.

Johnson won in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago before withdrawing from last week’s event at Pebble Beach. He won the Genesis in 2017 and has eight other top-10 finishes in 13 starts, including a T-10 last year. He also hasn’t finished outside the top 16 since missing the cut in 2013.

Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are all listed at +1200 odds. Last week’s winner Daniel Berger withdrew on Tuesday morning. He was listed at +3300.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week’s Genesis Invitational:

+550: Dustin Johnson

+1200: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy

+1600: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

+2500: Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau

+3300: Bubba Watson, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

+4000: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

+5000: Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler

