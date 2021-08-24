Dustin Johnson still searching for right driver ahead of BMW

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Dustin Johnson’s driver search continued into Tuesday at the BMW Championship.

Johnson cracked the head of his TaylorMade SIM driver before the first round of last week’s Northern Trust, and he played that round with a strong 3-wood and the next with Lucas Glover’s backup before missing the cut at Liberty National. On Tuesday, Johnson spent time on the range at Caves Valley Golf Club with multiple drivers at his disposal – at least five by this scribe's count – whether in Johnson’s bag, on the ground behind him or in a separate carry bag nearby.

“I think I found one that I like,” Johnson said as he left the range.

However, TaylorMade rep Keith Sbarbaro said via text that it was “still undetermined” what driver Johnson would put in play come Thursday.

Last week, Sbarbaro went to a nearby PGA Tour Superstore to find a replacement driver for Johnson, and he brought back a couple of different heads, which Johnson ultimately didn’t use at Liberty National. Johnson has switched back and forth from the SIM and SIM2 this year, most recently returning to the SIM prior to the Travelers Championship.

Johnson is 20th on Tour in strokes gained: off-the-tee this season (+0.397). He was 11th last season (+0.612) after finishing in the top five in that category in each of the six previous seasons.