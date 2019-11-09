Eddie Pepperell is one of the European Tour's more intriguing personalities and he added to his persona on Saturday at the Turkish Airlines Open by playing the role of Roy “Tin Cup” McAvoy.

Per The Associated Press:

England's Eddie Pepperell did not even finish his round and was disqualified for failing to complete the fourth hole, his 13th of the day.

Pepperell was 2 over for the round after dropping shots on the second and third and then hit his approach to the next into the water guarding the green. In a scene reminiscent of the ''Tin Cup'' film, Pepperell had several more attempts – even his caddie could not say for certain whether it was four or five – before informing playing partners Martin Kaymer and George Coetzee that he had run out of balls.

The difference between fantasy and reality, in the movie "Tin Cup", McAvoy holes out with his final ball. Pepperell did not.

"Eddie hit his shots to the green, then came over to tell us he had run out of balls," Kaymer told reporters in Turkey. "Then he walked off. I thought he lost four or five. We are about 80 percent sure it was five, 20 percent four. He was quick, so it was hard to keep track. He did not ask if he could borrow one from me or George. It did not look like he wanted to play. He did not putt with his putter on the third hole; he putted with a wedge. So there was a lot happening.

"I have never seen anything like that before. I only watched it on television, in 'Tin Cup.' This is the first time I have seen it live."

Pepperell could have borrowed a ball from Kaymer or Coetzee, but would have been disqualified if it was a different ball than the one in which he started the hole.

Pepperell entered the round 10 shots off the lead after rounds of 70-72. He is currently ranked 41st in the Race to Dubai with two events remaining this season.